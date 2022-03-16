Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Eni sells 49% of its business Enipower

The deal is part of the company’s strategy to free up resources for the energy transition

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 16 March 2022
Image: Dmytro Surkov

Oil and gas company Eni has announced it has agreed to sell a 49% stake in its power generation business unit Enipower.

Enipower is the second-largest producer of electricity in Italy, with six gas plants and a total power capacity of nearly 5GW.

The Italian energy giant did not disclose the financial details of this agreement with the global investment firm which manages $60 billion (£46bn) in assets.

Francesco Gattei, Eni’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “The deal is part of Eni’s strategy to enhance our assets and free up new resources for the energy transition.”

Eni added that it will still control Enipower’s operations.

