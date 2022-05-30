United Utilities announces £280m support for struggling households

United Utilities has unveiled a support package worth £280 million to assist more than 200,000 struggling households across the North West.

The financial support will be provided until 2025, which includes £142 million from shareholders and £139 million via a social tariff.

The announcement follows United Utilities’ pledge to keep the average household water bill “flat” for this year.

Louise Beardmore, Customer Service Director said: “We continue to play our part in helping anyone who is struggling to pay their water bill, providing our customers with a range of support from reduced tariffs, payment matching schemes as well as funding an independent charitable trust.

“Despite the high levels of inflation we are keeping the average water bill flat this year so we can play our part and help every household across our region. Helping customers quickly is important and we have dedicated teams on hand to help anyone who may be struggling. Our investment in Open Banking technology means that we can make it easier for customers to access support in minutes rather than weeks.”

The Consumer Council for Water welcomed the news.

Chief Executive Emma Clancy added: “United Utilities has a long standing record of helping customers who are struggling to pay their bill and offers an extensive range of support schemes and assistance. I would encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to them.”