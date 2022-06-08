Not so cool for cucumbers!

Ah the English summer, strawberries, Pimms and lemonade but no cucumber sandwiches!

The cucumber could be on the endangered list of foods next summer, as energy price rises hit growers.

The Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA), whose members produce nearly three-quarters of Britain’s cucumber and sweet pepper crop, has warned almost half of its members will not plant this year as the cost of powering their greenhouses has increased in recent months.

It is predicted that unless the gas price recovers to previously seen levels, there will be less British produce in supermarket shelves next year.

The LVGA told ELN: “The majority of Lea Valley Growers are family businesses that heat their greenhouses using natural gas boilers.

“The failure of the energy market has seen energy costs for growers rise from 40 pence per therm early last year to over £8 per therm at times this year on a day rate.

“The ability to buy forward for any period of time has eroded and with it the confidence of growers to order plants and other inputs, which are also rising significantly.

“The result is that around half of growers will not plant this year as it is not economic and it is now too late to secure the amount of workers required to harvest the crop.”

The LVGA added that it had been requesting assistance from the government for some time without a “coherent” response.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “It’s crucial we do everything we can to support the farming sector, that’s why we have announced measures to support growers with the availability of fertiliser, and we will be bringing forward 50% of the BPS payment to July.

“We also recognise the food and farming industry is facing labour challenges. We have given greater certainty in accessing seasonal migrant labour by extending the Seasonal Workers visa route until the end of 2024. 30,000 visas will be available in 2022, with the potential to increase by 10,000 if there is clear evidence of need.”