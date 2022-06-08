RWE plugs in 60MW battery storage project in Ireland

RWE has plugged in a battery storage project with a capacity of 60MW in County Monaghan, Ireland.

The Lisdrum facility, which is the German utility’s second and largest project of its kind, can provide rapid delivery of electricity to the grid to balance intermittent power generation.

It can also provide short term back-up electricity to address potential power outages and help maintain a stable supply in Ireland.

The latest project follows RWE’s first 8.5MW battery storage facility in Stephenstown in County Dublin, which went live in April last year.

Cathal Hennessy, Managing Director, RWE Renewables Ireland said: “We have invested €25 million [£21m] in Lisdrumdoagh to develop utility-scale battery storage, in a market which is already committed to renewable energies and which provides dedicated support for battery storage.

“Ireland is an excellent starting point for RWE Renewables as we look to expand and grow our battery storage technology business and become a key partner in Ireland’s low carbon energy transition.”