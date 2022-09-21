NASA and First Street Foundation collaborate on climate risk research

NASA and First Street Foundation have announced a research collaboration to enhance climate risk modelling, promote applied science research and more effectively communicate the risks of a changing climate.

The agency’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, along with its Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City will work with the science and technology nonprofit to further improve physical models and risk products related to floods, fires, heat and other climate-driven hazards.

NASA will receive bulk access to First Street’s national high-resolution, property-specific, climate-adjusted risk hazard and statistical data, as well as technical insights into the foundation’s methodologies.

The collaboration aims to quantify economic impacts from climate and promote climate risk awareness to individuals, communities as well as local, state and federal government agencies.

Dr Stephanie Schollaert Uz, Applied Sciences Manager for the Earth Sciences Division at NASA Goddard said: “NASA Earth observations and model output are already publicly available but this agreement with First Street enables us to work together to integrate our trusted observations, predictions and scientific expertise into improved products that will be freely available.”