Octopus doubles payments for homes exporting solar power

Thousands of homes across the UK exporting solar power will soon receive double the amount of money they earn today.

This follows an announcement made by Octopus promising it will double its payments for households exporting solar power back to the grid in a move to help lower peoples’ energy bills this winter.

The energy supplier said new and existing customers on its ‘Fixed Outgoing’ scheme would see an increase in payments from 7.5p/kWh to 15p/kWh.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy Group, said: “We are always looking at ways to put money back in people’s pockets.

“By doubling the payments to customers helping to grow the UK’s renewables footprint, we are doing just that.

“It has become abundantly clear that we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and become energy independent as a nation.”

A few days ago, Octopus said its standard variable tariff customers would automatically receive a 4% reduction in standing charges compared to Ofgem’s price cap from 1st October.