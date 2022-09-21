Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy industry proposes new energy efficiency scheme

The proposed ECO+ programme is a voluntary scheme that is hoped to drive private finance into the refurbishment of homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 21 September 2022
A leading trade association for the energy industry has today proposed a new energy efficiency programme that is predicted to provide a long-term solution to lower soaring energy bills.

Energy UK’s proposed ECO+ scheme will work by providing partial subsidies for building fabric energy efficiency measures to households in council tax bands A to D.

The plan will see billpayers access this funding via their energy suppliers that voluntarily choose to participate in the scheme.

These subsidies will be funded through government investment, Energy UK has suggested.

The trade body noted that in contrast to the existing ECO scheme, an obligation on energy suppliers, ECO+ as a voluntary programme could unlock more private funds.

The proposed model, combining partial subsidies with consumer contributions may help decarbonise Britain’s buildings faster.

ELN has contacted BEIS for comment.

