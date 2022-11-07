World’s greenest warehouse to be built in Sweden

NREP, the urban investor with €18 billion of assets under management, is to build the world’s first net zero logistics facility in Bålsta, Sweden.

The 20,000 sqm facility in Sweden will be the world’s first logistics building to achieve 100% CO2 neutrality over its entire lifecycle.

The project is the first of three fully CO2 neutral models that will lead the way to urgent CO2 reductions, as called for by the leaders at COP27.

Claus Mathisen, CEO of NREP, said: “We have collaborated with the industry’s leading innovators to push new boundaries and deliver the world’s greenest logistics development. Drawing from the most advanced products available, this project will be a test bed for emerging solutions, creating a whole new, commercially viable paradigm in carbon neutral real estate.”