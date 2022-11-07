Efficiency & Environment

World’s greenest warehouse to be built in Sweden

The project will lead the way to urgent CO2 reductions as called for by COP27

Big Zero Report 2022

Mahin Khan
More Articles
Monday 7 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

NREP, the urban investor with €18 billion of assets under management, is to build the world’s first net zero logistics facility in Bålsta, Sweden.

The 20,000 sqm facility in Sweden will be the world’s first logistics building to achieve 100% CO2 neutrality over its entire lifecycle.

The project is the first of three fully CO2 neutral models that will lead the way to urgent CO2 reductions, as called for by the leaders at COP27.

Claus Mathisen, CEO of NREP, said: “We have collaborated with the industry’s leading innovators to push new boundaries and deliver the world’s greenest logistics development. Drawing from the most advanced products available, this project will be a test bed for emerging solutions, creating a whole new, commercially viable paradigm in carbon neutral real estate.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast