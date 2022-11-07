Rishi Sunak secures £3.58bn climate finance deal with Kenya

The UK has agreed a deal to provide Kenya with funds to help build six green energy projects in the country, worth £3.58 billion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the Kenyan President William Ruto at COP27, agreeing a five-year investment deal that will see climate finance flow into the African country.

A Geothermal project, a solar farm and a renewable dam are the key projects that will receive funding.

Kenya suffered from extreme drought this year – and part of the UK investment will also see a climate-resilient agriculture hub built near Lake Victoria, to combat food scarcity.

The solar project is set to generate 40MW of renewable power, the geothermal will produce 35MW, while the dam – where most of the investment will go – will have 1,000MW of hydroelectric capacity.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, said: “The UK and Kenya go far when we go together. By fast-tracking finance into these clean, green projects with honest, reliable investment the UK is supporting Kenya to advance and maintain its continent-leading climate credentials – with mutual benefits for both our countries.”