SMEs expect turnover to shrink as slimmed down energy bill support is unveiled

A quarter of British SMEs expect their businesses to shrink over the next 12 months, up a third on last year’s figures.

New polling of 500 SME owners reveals that nearly 76% of them are concerned about the reduction in government energy bill support schemes.

Yesterday, the government unveiled its new Energy Bills Discount Scheme that will cost the taxpayer £12.5bn less and will last for 12 months.

The survey conducted by business lender iwoca also shows that more than two-in-five small business owners identify a recession as their top concern in the new year.

Almost 43% of SMEs also think they will be worse off by the end of 2023.