Vattenfall wind turbine collapses

An independent investigation will follow the incident at the wind farm in the Netherlands, Vattenfall has confirmed

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 10 January 2023
Image: Brandweer Flevoland

A turbine at a Dutch Vattenfall-operated wind farm has collapsed.

Following the incident, the local fire crew from Branweer Flevoland said: “No one was injured in the incident – debris lies on the field and traffic is not hindered by the broken windmill.”

The installed capacity of the Eemmeerdijk farm is 18MW.

A Vattenfall spokesperson told ELN: “On 4th January, close to eleven in the morning, one of the turbines of wind farm Eemmeerdijk collapsed. Blades, nacelle and the top part of the mast broke off and landed on grassland, the service road and the slope of the adjacent dike.

“No one was hurt and there was no danger for traffic using the road on the dike.

Vattenfall started removal of the debris, which will be stored for further investigation, which will be done by an external independent party. All other turbines have been stopped and have been set in a safe position.”

