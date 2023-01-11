Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus to accelerate investment in Germany

The energy supplier is targeting one million customers by 2025

Wednesday 11 January 2023
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus is eyeing a larger stake in the German energy retail market.

In a recent interview, Octopus Germany Chief Executive Andrew Mack said: “Our ambition is still to reach a million retail customers within the next three years.

“We launched our heat pump business in the middle of last year and starts to ramping up.”

Last month, Octopus Energy completed the acquisition of Bulb.

In September, Octopus Energy Generation, the renewable generation arm of Octopus Energy Group, announced two German wind farm deals worth a combined 57MW of capacity.

