UK wind turbines break new record

UK wind power generation set a new record in 2023.

According to figures confirmed by Britain’s electricity system operator, wind generated 21.6GW of electricity in the half-hour period between 6-6.30 pm on Tuesday.

This meant that wind provided nearly 50.4% of the UK’s power needs, surpassing the previous record of 20.9GW set on 30th December 2022, the third wind energy record set last year.

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Officer Dan McGrail said: “This is good news for billpayers and businesses, as wind is our cheapest source of new power and reduces the UK’s use of expensive fossil fuels which are driving up energy bills.”