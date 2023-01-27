Mini electric heater ads banned

The UK’s advertising regulator has banned four advertisements for plug-in mini heaters.

According to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), all these ads claimed, in a direct or indirect way, that mini-heaters could save consumers money and provide a viable alternative to conventional gas boilers.

The ASA said it asked for the Energy Saving Trust‘s input on the allegations – the organisation pointed out that gas is currently cheaper than electricity and that it’s more efficient to heat a room with one radiator than with a plug in mini-heater.

All ads used images of the same product, despite being from different advertisers – when approached by the ASA, the advertisers did not respond.

The ASA said: “Our rules are clear, ads must not be misleading and should be responsible. Ads for products such as plug in mini heaters should ensure they’re not making inaccurate claims or exaggerating how effective they are.

“They should take care not to mislead around how much they cost to run, or imply that they’re more cost efficient than central heating without sufficient evidence to back up the claim.”