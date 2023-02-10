All suppliers commit to halting forced prepay meter installations

All British energy suppliers have agreed to stop forcing vulnerable customers onto prepayment meters, the new Energy Department has confirmed today.

This follows an urgent call for a review of energy companies’ practices after a Times investigation uncovered debt collectors installing forcibly meters in the homes of vulnerable people.

The Energy Secretary asked energy bosses to set out what they are doing to support their customers, how many warrants they have each sought and plans to redress any wrongdoing.

Grant Shapps found most suppliers are falling short on correcting their ways and said halting forced installation is “only the beginning” of fixing the “abhorrent” practice of forcibly fitting prepayment meters into vulnerable customers’ homes.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “People will have understandably been shocked and appalled at how vulnerable people’s homes have been invaded and prepayment meters installed against their wishes – and suppliers are only at the beginning of correcting this abhorrent behaviour.

“Since those reports were published, I have demanded answers from suppliers and Ofgem: all suppliers are now halting forced installations, magistrates are no longer signing off warrant applications and Ofgem are upping their game when it comes to their reviews.

“But I am angered by the fact some have so freely moved vulnerable customers onto prepayment meters, without a proper plan to take remedial action where there has been a breach of the rules.

“So, I have only received half the picture as it still doesn’t include enough action to offer redress to those who have been so appallingly treated.”