Masdar bags 900MW solar projects in Uzbekistan

Masdar has secured three solar projects in Uzbekistan, which will have a combined capacity of 900MW.

This marks the largest solar development programme in the country, which is targeting 7GW of solar capacity by 2030.

The Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank are providing finance for these projects.

The Sherabad Solar project has 457MW of capacity, with Samarkand and Jizzakh both having more than 220MW.

Set to be operational by 2024, these new projects will provide power to more than one million homes and cut carbon emissions by one million tonnes, Masdar has said.

This adds to the company having already built Uzbekistan’s first independent solar farm and utility-scale wind farm.

By 2030, the country is looking to generate 25% of its electricity needs from renewables.