Barry Hearn says he’ll help snooker fans sue Just Stop Oil protestor

“Join me in taking civil action against that young man for the cost incurred,” the former World Snooker Chairman said

Kiran Bose
Friday 21 April 2023
Image: Just Stop Oil

Former World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn has said he will pay for fans of the sport to sue a Just Stop Oil protestor who disrupted a recent match at the championships.

Campaigner Edred Whittingham threw orange powder over the snooker table, meaning the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry could no longer go ahead.

Explaining his decision to financially back the 400 viewers who went to the Crucible Theatre to watch the game, Mr Hearn said: “All those people bought a ticket and had their evening spoiled. I am going to suggest they all join me in taking civil action against that young man for the cost incurred.”

Vacuum cleaners were brought into the venue to clean up the orange dye, making it the second protest at a sporting event within a week – after more than 100 people were arrested at the Grand National.

Mr Whittingham said: “I don’t want to be disrupting something that people enjoy but we’re facing an extremely grave situation.

“Europe is experiencing its worst drought in 500 years. We’re seeing mass crop failure right now. We’re facing mass starvation, billions of refugees and civilisational collapse if this continues.”

Former Olympic champion Mo Farah has come out and implored the campaigners to stay away from London Marathon at the weekend.

