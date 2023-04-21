Britain to join forces with EU to build ‘energy islands’ in North Sea

The UK is reportedly set to join forces with several EU nations to boost renewable energy production in the North Sea, as part of its ongoing efforts to repair relations following Brexit.

According to a draft seen by Bloomberg, alongside eight EU nations including Germany and France, the UK will sign a declaration in Ostend, Belgium to accelerate offshore wind projects, including “energy islands”.

The draft declaration, to be signed by energy ministers on 24th April, states that, “in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attempts of energy blackmail against Europe, we will accelerate our efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption”.

The meeting is seen as a further thawing of UK-EU relations, particularly in the areas of climate and energy.

The UK, which aims to establish 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, may face questions over plans to develop the Rosebank oil and gas field at the summit.