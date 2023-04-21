UK’s new green aviation company takes off towards zero-emissions future

Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Britten-Norman will merge to create what is described as the world’s first fully integrated, zero-emissions sub-regional aircraft.

The move responds to the growing demand for OEM-backed aircraft that enable the shift towards zero-emissions operations.

The companies will invest up to £10 million in the new venture, with certification for passenger-carrying service planned for 2026.

The investment is anchored by HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Safran Corporate Ventures, the UAE-based Strategic Development Fund and existing Cranfield Aerospace shareholders.

The new entity will design and manufacture new zero-carbon technology-powered ‘clean sheet’ aircraft with up to 100 seats.

The Chief Executives of Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Britten-Norman have praised their merger deal, which is expected to create a “new market leader” in green aircraft manufacturing and deliver the first OEM sub-regional aircraft powered by hydrogen while providing job opportunities in the sustainable aerospace sector.