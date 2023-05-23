UK energy sector fails to power up women in top roles

The UK energy sector continues to face hurdles in achieving gender equality in crucial decision-making positions, as revealed in the latest annual report by POWERful Women (PfW) and PwC UK.

The report highlights a slow rate of progress over the past year, with the sector lagging behind the FTSE 350 in terms of women’s representation in leadership roles.

The “State of the Nation” report, focusing on the UK’s 80 largest energy employers, representing a combined workforce of over 190,000 individuals, uncovers key findings.

Women currently hold only 29% of board seats in the energy sector, an increase of just 2% from the previous year.

This falls short of the FTSE 350’s cross-sector target of achieving 40% female board representation by 2025.

When examining executive board positions, the report reveals that women account for only 16%, showing a marginal one-percentage-point increase compared to the previous year.

Alarmingly, out of the top 80 UK energy companies, only six have female CEOs.

While progress has been made, 21% of the top UK energy companies (17 out of 80) still have all-male boards, albeit a slight improvement from last year. In contrast, all-male boards were eradicated from the FTSE 350 in 2020.

On a positive note, 21 companies within the sector (26% of the total) have met the FTSE Women Leaders Review target of achieving 40% female representation on their boards by 2025.

However, approximately three-quarters of the 80 companies surveyed have no women in executive board roles, a figure that has remained stagnant.

Katie Jackson, Chair of PfW, expressed disappointment with the slow progress and called for immediate action.

Jackson further stressed that the presence of all-male boards in nearly a quarter of energy companies is unacceptable in 2023.