Researchers to explore benefits of infrared heating for UK’s net zero

Energy experts at Leeds Beckett University are spearheading a research project to examine the potential advantages of using infrared heating systems in homes.

Infrared heaters are electric panel heaters that emit heat in the infrared frequency range.

The theory behind these systems is that users can maintain comfort by heating their entire homes to lower temperatures than with traditional heating methods.

The findings from this study will play a crucial role in informing the UK Government’s mission to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Led by Professor David Glew, Director of the Leeds Sustainability Institute, in collaboration with the University of Salford, the project aims to gather comprehensive data on the effectiveness of different types of infrared heating.

To conduct their investigations, the researchers have enlisted the participation of 120 volunteer members of the public.

These volunteers are trialling various types of infrared heating systems and providing feedback on their experiences of comfort and performance.

The study takes into account alternative heating systems, including air source heat pumps, hydrogen boilers, night storage heaters, and electric radiators.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has granted the research project £160,000 in funding.