Efficiency & Environment

Researchers to explore benefits of infrared heating for UK’s net zero

The research aims to gather data on different types of infrared heating, offering recommendations for future evaluation trials

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 23 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy experts at Leeds Beckett University are spearheading a research project to examine the potential advantages of using infrared heating systems in homes.

Infrared heaters are electric panel heaters that emit heat in the infrared frequency range.

The theory behind these systems is that users can maintain comfort by heating their entire homes to lower temperatures than with traditional heating methods.

The findings from this study will play a crucial role in informing the UK Government’s mission to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Led by Professor David Glew, Director of the Leeds Sustainability Institute, in collaboration with the University of Salford, the project aims to gather comprehensive data on the effectiveness of different types of infrared heating.

To conduct their investigations, the researchers have enlisted the participation of 120 volunteer members of the public.

These volunteers are trialling various types of infrared heating systems and providing feedback on their experiences of comfort and performance.

The study takes into account alternative heating systems, including air source heat pumps, hydrogen boilers, night storage heaters, and electric radiators.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has granted the research project £160,000 in funding.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast