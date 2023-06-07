Wessex fined £300k for supplying undrinkable water

Wessex Water has been fined approximately £300,000 after providing water that was deemed “unfit for human consumption” in Newton Tony, Wiltshire.

Complaints from residents in March 2021 highlighted changes in the taste and smell of the water, prompting the company to distribute bottled water to affected households.

The issue arose from the water company’s failure to conduct necessary checks on the carbon filter, which would have identified the presence of iodinated organic compounds.

The case was heard at Swindon Magistrates Court on 30th May, resulting in Wessex Water being fined £280,000 and required to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

Out-of-court costs of £21,656.60 were also agreed upon.

A Wessex Water spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We’re sorry to those customers who noticed a difference in the taste of their water when we supplied water not of the usual high standard. We acted quickly to resolve the problem, notified customers promptly and apologised.

“Until now, we were the only UK water and sewerage company never to be prosecuted for a water supply incident. We have since put steps in place to prevent this from happening again.”