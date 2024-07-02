Shell pauses construction of European biofuels facility

Shell Nederland Raffinaderij B.V., a subsidiary of Shell plc, has announced a temporary pause in the construction of its biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The facility, designed to produce 820,000 tonnes of biofuels annually, is being paused to address project delivery and ensure competitiveness in current market conditions, the company said.

The pause will result in a reduction of on-site contractor numbers and a slowdown in activity to control costs and optimise project sequencing.

Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, said: “Temporarily pausing on-site construction now will allow us to assess the most commercial way forward for the project.

“We are committed to our target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with low carbon fuels as a key part of Shell’s strategy to help us and our customers profitably decarbonise.”