ScottishPower announces new senior leadership appointments

ScottishPower has announced two new senior appointments with Charles Langan becoming the Chief Financial Officer and Nicola Connelly taking over as Chief Executive for SP Energy Networks.

Charles Langan has held senior finance roles in the UK and Spain, managing Iberdrola Group’s Fixed Income Investor Relations and most recently serving as ScottishPower’s Finance and Resources Director.

Nicola Connelly, who joined ScottishPower in 1995, takes over from Vicky Kelsall, who is retiring after a 30-year career.

Nicola has been recognised for her service and leadership across various roles, including Finance Director of SP Energy Networks and Control & Administration Director of ScottishPower.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of ScottishPower said: “Charles and Nicola are both highly experienced, dedicated leaders and their appointments reflect their proven track records of strategic vision, strong leadership and consistent delivery.

“With a £12 billion investment plan and a huge pipeline of projects across our business to be delivered, their commitment to excellence and driving value will be invaluable to ScottishPower and SP Energy Networks.”