Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy Markets

ScottishPower announces new senior leadership appointments

ScottishPower has appointed Charles Langan as Chief Financial Officer and Nicola Connelly as Chief Executive of SP Energy Networks
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/02/2024 7:51 AM
0 0
0
SP Energy Networks uses AI for winter power cuts
Image: SP Energy Networks
0
Shares

ScottishPower has announced two new senior appointments with Charles Langan becoming the Chief Financial Officer and Nicola Connelly taking over as Chief Executive for SP Energy Networks.

Charles Langan has held senior finance roles in the UK and Spain, managing Iberdrola Group’s Fixed Income Investor Relations and most recently serving as ScottishPower’s Finance and Resources Director.

Nicola Connelly, who joined ScottishPower in 1995, takes over from Vicky Kelsall, who is retiring after a 30-year career.

Nicola has been recognised for her service and leadership across various roles, including Finance Director of SP Energy Networks and Control & Administration Director of ScottishPower.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of ScottishPower said: “Charles and Nicola are both highly experienced, dedicated leaders and their appointments reflect their proven track records of strategic vision, strong leadership and consistent delivery.

“With a £12 billion investment plan and a huge pipeline of projects across our business to be delivered, their commitment to excellence and driving value will be invaluable to ScottishPower and SP Energy Networks.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.