BECCS, negative emissions and the net zero business future

Major companies, including Microsoft, Google, Siemens and Unilever have pledged to balance their emissions to net zero before 2050.

For some industries, such as aviation, shipping, and cement manufacturing, the use of fossil fuels is unavoidable, at least in the short-to-medium term. This means that for companies or countries to reach net zero, there is a need not just to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), but to actively remove them from the atmosphere.

Achieving carbon removal at the scale needed to meet companies’ climate targets and the Paris Agreement will require a range of nature-based, engineered, and hybrid solutions. Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is a hybrid technology that utilises nature-based and technological solutions to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and provide a source of renewable electricity. Find out more about BECCS and negative emissions here.