New ministers appointed at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has confirmed the titles and responsibilities of its new ministerial team.

Sarah Jones is the Minister for Industry. Her role includes overseeing industrial strategies and policies.

Lord Hunt serves as the Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, focusing on nuclear energy, individual planning decisions and all departmental business in the House of Lords.

Michael Shanks is the Minister for Energy, responsible for Great British Energy, renewables, energy systems and market reforms.

Kerry McCarthy takes on the role of Minister for Climate, handling international climate policy, carbon budgets and net zero strategy.

Miatta Fahnbulleh is the Minister for Energy Consumers, focusing on fuel poverty, consumer issues and energy efficiency.

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath has a background in health and public policy, having served in various roles including Deputy Leader of the House of Lords and Minister of State for the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

Michael Shanks, a new MP, previously worked in education and charity sectors.

Kerry McCarthy brings experience from her roles as Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Net Zero.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, formerly Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation, is new to the ministerial role.