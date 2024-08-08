Nearly 60% support new electricity grid infrastructure

A recent poll conducted by Opinium Research and commissioned by RenewableUK reveals strong public support for new renewable energy projects and grid infrastructure.

The survey of 10,021 UK adults found that 59% of respondents support the construction of new electricity grid infrastructure to facilitate the rollout of renewable energy, with only 6% opposing.

Support increases to 61% for new grid infrastructure within five miles of homes if it is part of a national upgrade programme that includes local community funding, with just 8% opposing.

Almost 61% would be frustrated if a local renewable energy project, supported by most of the community, was blocked.

Nearly 19% of respondents disagreed with this sentiment.

RenewableUK’s Head of Strategic Communications Nathan Bennett said: “What’s interesting about this polling is that support doesn’t just remain strong when people are faced with the prospect of a wind farm in their local area, but there’s now a silent majority of people who would be frustrated to see local projects stopped by small groups of opponents.”