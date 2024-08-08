Wind farm goes sky high with cargo drones

Ørsted has started using heavy-lift cargo drones at the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm, marking a first in offshore wind operations.

The wind farm, with a capacity of 752MW, is the biggest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The drones, which can carry up to 100kg of cargo, will transport equipment directly from supply vessels to the wind turbines.

Previously, delivering equipment involved multiple steps, including using a crane and several hours of transport.

With the new drones, this process is completed in about four minutes per turbine, significantly speeding up operations and reducing costs.

The use of these drones also improves safety by minimising the need for personnel to perform risky tasks and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by cutting down on the number of vessel trips required.