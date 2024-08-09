Tunnel for major pumped storage project completed

SSE has announced the completion of a 1.2km exploratory tunnel at the site of its proposed Coire Glas project in the Scottish Highlands.

This development marks a significant step in the project, which, if constructed, would be the UK’s first large-scale pumped storage scheme in four decades.

The Coire Glas project is located near Loch Lochy in the Great Glen and aims to provide 30GWh of long-duration electricity storage.

This capacity would allow for the delivery of renewable power to three million homes for up to 24 hours continuously.

Exploratory work at the site began in December 2022 and is being carried out by STRABAG UK.

The tunnel’s construction will allow the project team to gather data on geological conditions, informing the detailed design of the main works.

SSE expects to make a final investment decision by late 2025 or early 2026, with main construction potentially starting in the second half of 2026.

The project is still subject to approval and the allocation of funding mechanisms.

Mike Seaton, SSE Renewables Director of Development for Coire Glas, said: “This phase of the project is an engineering challenge in itself and we are learning a huge amount as we progress the works.

“The findings of the tunnelling works, alongside our wider site ground investigation works completed by Fugro in December 2023, will be used to inform the final design, including the detailed design of underground structures, and will be a key consideration in any final decisions related to the project.”