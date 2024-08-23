Login
Energy MarketsIndustry News

Energy firm acquires consultancy to boost green services

Sustainable Energy First has acquired Inenco, aiming to boost access to renewable energy for businesses
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/23/2024 10:56 AM
UK aims to reduce red tape for business solar panels
Image: Shutterstock
Sustainability and utilities specialist Sustainable Energy First has acquired a business utility and sustainability consultancy Inenco.

The merger is set to improve access to renewable energy for businesses, supporting their goals for net zero.

The newly formed company plans to offer expanded energy and sustainability services, specialising in energy procurement and tailored sustainability solutions.

The focus will remain on staff and technology to ensure effective customer service.

Michael Abbott, CEO of Sustainable Energy First said: “This acquisition complements our mission to inspire and empower our people to create a positive difference.

“Together, we will provide unparalleled energy solutions that benefit our clients and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

