Green light for UK’s 2030 power plan

The Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, alongside the Head of Mission Control, Chris Stark, have written to Fintan Slye, Director of the Electricity System Operator (ESO), seeking advice on the steps needed to achieve a decarbonised power sector by 2030.

The letter formally asks the ESO, which will soon become the National Energy System Operator (NESO), to outline possible pathways for reaching this target.

These pathways should explore different energy generation and demand scenarios, assess the needs of the transmission network and consider potential reforms to support connections.

Additionally, the ESO is asked to provide a “high level assessment” of the costs, benefits and risks involved, as well as to identify locations suitable for rapid infrastructure development.

The letter stresses the importance of collaboration between the NESO and the government’s Mission Control to ensure the plan is technically feasible and aligned with the broader long term energy strategy.

“This advice should consist of a range of pathways that enable a decarbonised power system for Great Britain by 2030,” the letter states, emphasising the need for a coordinated approach.