Great British Energy to be fast-tracked through Parliament

The Great British Energy Bill, a key element of the UK Government‘s strategy to expand green energy production, is set to be fast-tracked through the House of Commons.

The Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, confirmed that the bill will receive its second reading on 5th September.

The Bill is central to establishing Great British Energy, a state-run company tasked with boosting the deployment of renewable energy technologies.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has highlighted the necessity of moving swiftly on new onshore and offshore wind projects as part of the broader effort to decarbonise the UK’s electricity system by 2030.

Great British Energy is expected to play a pivotal role in this process, working in partnership with various stakeholders, including industry, local authorities and public sector organisations.

One of the key functions of Great British Energy will be to facilitate the development of both mature and emerging energy technologies while supporting local energy initiatives.

A significant partnership has already been formed between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate, aiming to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects and bolster UK supply chains.

With an initial capitalisation of £8.3 billion over the current Parliament, Great British Energy will be headquartered in Scotland, acknowledging the region’s significant contribution to the UK’s clean energy sector.