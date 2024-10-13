Government urged to approve Sizewell C without delay

The leaders of two major UK unions, Prospect and GMB, are urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to quickly approve the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

They believe this decision is crucial for creating thousands of jobs and securing a stable, clean energy supply for the future.

In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect, and Gary Smith, General Secretary of GMB, stressed that further delays could disrupt the project, leading to job losses, higher costs, and delayed construction.

Mike Clancy, General Secretary, Prospect and Gary Smith, General Secretary, GMB said: “Net zero requires nuclear, and the UK needs Sizewell C.

“A prompt FID delivered within the month will solidify investor confidence and provide certainty to the region, the workforce, and the supply chain.

“We have noted that government is considering refining its fiscal rules to ensure the value of public assets are recognised, and with such a framework in place there is no excuse for not making a substantial public investment to get Sizewell C over the line.

“As well as its many other benefits, such an investment would generate revenue for the exchequer for generations to come.”