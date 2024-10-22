UK to create long term clean energy plan for 2050

The UK is set to outline a long-term energy strategy to guide the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, targeting 2050 as a key milestone.

The plan, which will be developed by the newly formed National Energy System Operator (NESO), aims to offer a clearer roadmap for future energy projects and provide more stability for investors.

This initiative is part of the government’s wider mission to position the UK as a global leader in renewable energy, aiming to deliver clean power by 2030.

The strategy will cover the whole of Great Britain, including energy projects on both land and sea, and will take into consideration the needs of other sectors like transport and water, as well as environmental concerns.

Energy ministers from the UK, Scotland, and Wales have all backed the plan, with the first draft set to be published in 2026.

By providing clear guidance on where and when to build energy infrastructure, the government hopes to reduce grid connection waiting times and cut overall system costs.

The new strategy will include electricity generation and storage technologies, focusing on offshore wind, pumped hydro storage, and hydrogen assets.