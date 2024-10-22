Login
Energy MarketsTop Stories

Nearly 15% of young families run out of money for energy meters daily

A new report by the Fuel Bank Foundation reveals the alarming effects of fuel poverty on children, with 15% of young families running out of money for energy meters daily and 26% disconnected from their energy supply when seeking emergency assistance
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/22/2024 2:16 PM
Quarterly price cap ‘could drive down energy bills’
Image: Shutterstock
A recent report from the Fuel Bank Foundation has brought to light the devastating impact of fuel poverty on children in the UK.

The charity, which provides emergency assistance to families unable to afford energy costs, highlights troubling statistics that reveal the extent of the crisis affecting young families.

According to the Fuel Crisis Report: Time for Change. Time for a Fairer Future, 15% of young families run out of money to top up their energy meters daily.

Furthermore, 26% of these families find themselves disconnected from their energy supply when they apply for emergency fuel vouchers.

The report underscores the fact that over 4.4 million children in the UK are living in poverty, with fuel poverty exacerbating their plight.

Many children in these households suffer from illnesses linked to cold and damp conditions, which can impede their learning and lead to significant mental health challenges.

