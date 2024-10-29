Login
Energy Markets

E.ON Next unveils £92m support package for vulnerable customers

E.ON Next has announced a £92 million support package aimed at assisting vulnerable customers during the winter months
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/29/2024 8:55 AM
E.ON Next fined £5m for poor customer service standards
Image: Alex Yeung / Shutterstock.com
E.ON Next has launched a £92 million support package designed to assist its most vulnerable customers during the winter months.

This initiative includes a new Winter Support Scheme, which will provide up to £60 million in targeted support for financially vulnerable customers.

Eligible customers will receive credits on their accounts to help with heating costs and some may benefit from debt write-offs to alleviate the burden of winter energy bills.

Over 60,000 financially vulnerable E.ON Next customers have already been identified as eligible for support through the Winter Support Scheme.

These customers will be contacted directly, and those who qualify may receive an initial credit of £250 towards their energy bills, with further assistance discussed on an individual basis.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

