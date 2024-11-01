Pensioners urged to check eligibility for winter fuel payments

As the winter season approaches, the UK government is urging pensioners and low-income households to check their eligibility for financial support designed to help with energy bills.

Starting from 1st November, households receiving certain benefits, including the State Pension, may qualify for various payments to assist with heating expenses and other winter-related needs until the end of March 2025.

One of the key support measures is the Cold Weather Payment, an automatic £25 payment for each week that temperatures reach or remain at zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days.

This payment, which goes directly to eligible recipients, aims to provide additional help during severe weather conditions.

Funds are expected to appear in recipients’ bank accounts within two weeks after each cold spell.

The £150 Warm Home Discount has also been extended for households identified as vulnerable to fuel poverty, helping reduce energy bills directly.

This discount is part of a broader winter support plan that includes the extension of the Household Support Fund, which now has an additional £1 billion to assist struggling households with basic costs, such as food and energy.

Local councils can distribute this support to residents in need, and some councils work with charities and community groups to provide items like energy-efficient appliances and other household essentials.

Pensioners may also receive the Winter Fuel Payment, which provides up to £300 for heating costs.

These payments are scheduled to be deposited automatically into bank accounts in the coming months.