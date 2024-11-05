Energy industry responds to NESO’s Clean Power 2030 report

The energy industry has largely welcomed the National Energy System Operator’s (NESO) report on achieving clean power in the UK by 2030, with leaders highlighting the need for policy support, an industrial strategy and consumer benefits.

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive, Dan McGrail, praised the clarity provided by NESO, stating that the roadmap outlined is ambitious but feasible, provided the government collaborates closely with the sector.

Dan McGrail said: “It’s critical that an effective industrial strategy comes alongside this programme to roll out more renewable energy projects.

“There’s a golden opportunity for the UK to secure new supply chain investments across the country – and thousands of jobs – if we put the right framework and grants in place to compete with the EU and US.”

The National Infrastructure Commission’s Chair, Sir John Armitt, echoed the need for urgency in adopting NESO’s recommendations, particularly in ramping up renewables and reforming grid connections.

Sir John Armitt said: “This advice must now be acted upon swiftly and with purpose by government, and that means a step up in the delivery of renewables and networks as well as action to speed up grid connections and reduce barriers in the planning system.

“Only then will investors and industry gain the confidence to deliver these vital enhancements to our electricity system.”

Energy UK’s Chief Executive-designate, Dhara Vyas, called the 2030 goal “achievable but very challenging,” noting the importance of speeding up planning and grid connection processes.

Dhara Vyas said: “Our sector welcomes the ambition because we know the economic benefits this could bring to all parts of the country through investment, growth and job creation along with increasing our energy security – and the quicker the progress, the sooner we can reap the full rewards.”