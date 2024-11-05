Scottish Secretary promotes energy and defence during Norway visit

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray is in Norway this week to promote Scotland’s energy sector and enhance collaboration between the UK and Norway.

During his visit, he will meet with energy investors, including representatives from Equinor, to discuss the UK Government’s clean energy mission and encourage further investment in renewable energy projects in Scotland.

This trip follows the announcement of £125 million in the recent UK budget aimed at establishing Great British Energy in Aberdeen, highlighting the UK’s commitment to developing its renewable energy capabilities.

Norway has been identified as a key partner for Scotland and the UK in various sectors, including trade, defence, and energy.

Mr Murray’s discussions in Norway will focus on opportunities for collaboration in these areas.

His agenda includes meetings with Norwegian ministers and visits to companies involved in wind and low carbon projects.