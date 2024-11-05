NESO: Britain could achieve 100% clean power by 2030 with urgent action

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has today unveiled its Clean Power 2030 (CP30) report, offering a comprehensive analysis of how Britain can achieve a clean, resilient energy system by 2030.

Commissioned by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, the report highlights both the significant challenges and the substantial benefits of reaching this ambitious target.

It calls for rapid advancements across all sectors involved in energy production, distribution, and consumption to make clean power not only achievable but sustainable and economically beneficial.

The CP30 report identifies that a fully clean power system would improve Britain’s energy independence by reducing its reliance on imported gas and would help protect consumers from volatile international energy prices.

Additionally, it forecasts that, by 2030, Britain’s energy system could be as cost-effective as current systems powered by fossil fuels, with further savings possible from retiring legacy policies and implementing energy efficiency improvements.

Key recommendations include significant investments in renewable sources, particularly offshore wind, which is projected to be the backbone of Britain’s energy system, supplying over half of the nation’s electricity.

Onshore wind and solar power are expected to contribute an additional 29%, while new dispatchable low-carbon technologies, including hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS), would provide flexibility and stability to the grid.

This diversification is essential for ensuring energy security and meeting fluctuating demand even in periods of low renewable output.

NESO’s report also underscores the need for an accelerated expansion of the electricity transmission and distribution networks to support increased renewable generation.

Crucial projects must advance at unprecedented speeds, with some key projects even requiring completion earlier than currently planned.

Fintan Slye, Chief Executive of NESO, emphasised that achieving clean power by 2030 would require “bold, sustained action” across industries, regulators, and government.