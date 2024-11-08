Login
Crown Estate funds study into tidal energy potential of Severn Estuary

The Crown Estate has committed £150,000 to support research by the Severn Estuary Commission, established by the Western Gateway Partnership, to investigate the feasibility of harnessing tidal energy in the Severn Estuary
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/11/2024 10:31 AM
Image: Shutterstock
The Crown Estate has announced a £150,000 funding grant to the Severn Estuary Commission, enabling crucial research into the potential of tidal energy in the Severn Estuary.

Launched by the Western Gateway Partnership in March 2024, the Severn Estuary Commission is tasked with assessing if tidal energy solutions can sustainably tap into the estuary’s resources, which could contribute up to 7% of the UK’s energy needs.

This funding aligns with the Crown Estate’s focus on promoting renewable energy while stewarding the UK’s natural environments.

The research will examine tidal energy projects’ environmental and economic impacts on the Severn Estuary, which hosts Europe’s highest tidal range and unique biodiversity.

