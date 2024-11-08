Leeds PIPES heating network reaches milestone with over 3k homes connected

The Leeds PIPES district heating network celebrated a major milestone this week, having connected over 3,000 homes since its launch in 2018.

This fast-growing network now serves around 55 buildings across Leeds, including public venues like St James’s Hospital and Leeds Playhouse, as well as private residences, student accommodations, and social housing.

The Leeds PIPES initiative, led by Vital Energi in partnership with Leeds City Council and Ener-Vate, has been instrumental in reducing local carbon emissions.

In 2023 alone, it cut nearly 6,000 tonnes of carbon from the city’s footprint.

Additionally, the project has created 430 green jobs, boosting the local economy and reinforcing the city’s commitment to sustainable development.

New customers such as Leeds Conservatoire and Tec Campus have also joined the network.