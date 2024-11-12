Wind power leads UK electricity generation in October

In October, wind power was the largest contributor to electricity generation in Great Britain, accounting for 31.2% of the total.

Gas followed closely behind, providing 29.5%, according to statistics published by the National Energy System Operator.

Overall, over half of the electricity generated came from zero-carbon sources, with a peak of 83% on 12th October at 9:30 pm.

The closure of the last remaining coal-fired power station in September meant no coal was used in October.

In terms of gas supply, 90% came from UK and Norwegian gas fields, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) and storage provided smaller shares.

Distribution networks delivered 56% of the gas to homes and businesses, with power stations consuming 21%, and 12% was exported to Europe and Ireland.

The remaining 9% was stored for future use.