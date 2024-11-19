UK and US partner to accelerate advanced nuclear technologies

Image: Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

The UK and the US have announced a partnership to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies, with the aim of bolstering energy security and supporting global decarbonisation.

The agreement, signed on 18TH November at COP29 in Baku by UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, will pool billions of pounds into research and development.

Leading academic institutions and nuclear innovators from both nations will collaborate to deliver advanced modular reactors and other technologies designed for industrial use by 2030.

These new nuclear technologies offer potential benefits for heavy industries, including steelmaking, hydrogen production, and aviation fuel by providing low carbon heat and power.

Modular reactors, which are smaller and factory-built, promise quicker and more cost-effective deployment compared to traditional nuclear plants.

The initiative supports the commitment made at COP28 to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, an agreement endorsed by 31 countries including the UK and US.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Nuclear will play a vital role in our clean energy future.

“That is why we are working closely with our allies to unleash the potential of cutting-edge nuclear technology.

“Advanced nuclear technology will help decarbonise industry by providing low carbon heat and power, supporting new jobs and investment here in the UK.”