Fewer than 10% of UK consumers confident in green heating benefits

Less than 10% of UK consumers feel very confident in the benefits of green heating and insulation products, according to new data from the Trust Alliance Group.

The survey highlights cost, the need for warranties and installer qualifications as the top concerns affecting consumer trust in this sector.

The study, conducted among 1,019 UK homeowners, also shows that awareness of green products varies.

While 85% of respondents are aware of solar panels and 80% of home insulation, 65% and 52% are unaware of biomass boilers and ground source heat pumps, respectively.

Regulation emerged as another significant factor.

Over a third of consumers said they would feel more confident in green heating products if the sector were governed by a regulatory body, similar to Ofgem’s role in the broader energy sector.

Unlike the rest of the energy industry, the green heating and insulation sector lacks a unified regulator and a centralised system for consumer redress, such as the Energy Ombudsman.