National Grid trial uses recycled vegetable oil to power vehicles

National Grid Electricity Distribution is using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a cleaner fuel alternative for more than 100 vehicles in its fleet based in Boston, Lincolnshire. HVO, made from recycled cooking oil and other waste, is being trialled as a replacement for diesel in vehicles that cannot yet transition to electric power.

The trial has shown an 89% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional diesel.

This aligns with National Grid’s broader decarbonisation efforts, which include the use of 1,000 electric vehicles across its fleet.

Christopher Mayell, Transport Manager at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “As the country’s largest distribution network operator, we have one of the largest fleets in the UK, and we are working tirelessly to deliver more electric vehicles each year where suitable alternatives exist.

“Of course, there are some vehicles where electric alternatives are simply not yet available, but our ambition is to be an industry leader in fleet decarbonisation.”