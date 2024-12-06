Success in the Balkans

With its latest successful tender, this time in the Balkan region, Unicorn Systems is set to help stabilise and improve the power grid in yet another growing market.

An Important Win

Unicorn Systems has won an international tender to deliver a comprehensive IT solution to dispatch and manage the gas trade in Serbia. The international tender was issued by Gastrans, the general ordering party of the newly built gas pipeline connecting Bulgaria with Hungary via Serbia.

Gastrans put high requirements on potential contractors. By meeting these requirements, Unicorn Systems succeeded with its offer built on a proven commercial dispatching gas solution, thanks to its ample experience from a number of similar and successfully completed projects for gas and electricity transmission system operators all over Europe.

But who exactly are Gastrans and Unicorn Systems? And why does their mutual cooperation make so much sense?

The Key Players

The client in this scenario, Gastrans d.o.o. Novi Sad, is the company tasked with the construction and operation of a transmission gas pipeline as it passes through Serbia’s territory. Due to the increasing demand for natural gas in Europe as well as the need to diversify gas supply sources, Gastrans issued a tender hoping to find the right partner to achieve these lofty goals.

And that’s where Unicorn Systems comes in. Unicorn was established in 1990 and it’s since become a renowned European company, offering the largest and most innovative information systems and solutions to its clients. With many high-end and large-scale solutions already in operation, it became clear via the tender that Unicorn Systems could offer and support the perfect tools for the job.

By the Figures

Unicorn’s new system will provide the following key features for Gastrans:

Automated mission-critical business processes for Gastrans and data interchange with its surroundings

End-to-end area coverage, incl. contract administration, capacity management, nomination and matching processes, metering, allocation and balancing, invoicing, etc.

High system availability, reliability, and robustness

Integration to auction platforms, ERP systems, and Gastrans’ other information systems

Hardware infrastructure delivery (including the hardware for backup operations if the primary system ever fails)

Compliance with laws governing the gas industry

Apart from the system itself, the delivery will also include all the hardware necessary to run the system, plus associated application service, operation, and development activities.

Positive Reflection

Winning this tender means a lot to Unicorn and its many team members who helped make it happen. It also signifies further progress as the company strives to become a trusted, global leader in its field.

When asked about the importance of this recent success, the CCO of Unicorn Systems, Jan Konrád, commented the following:

“With this victory, Unicorn has extended its reach in the gas industry to the Balkans, once again confirming its ability to succeed against strong global competition, particularly thanks to its proven products and consistently reliable deliveries.”

