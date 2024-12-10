Building greener? Use timber and clay

Could two of the oldest building materials known to humanity solve the building emissions puzzle?

The construction industry contributes significantly to climate change with its massive greenhouse gas emissions. So could the answer be using timber and clay.

EMPA a Swiss materials science research group is testing this out alongside an innovative building project called Think Earth. It is focusing on modern construction techniques using timber and clay to reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry.

The combination of these environmentally friendly materials enhances their individual advantages: Timber provides the necessary load-carrying capacity and stiffness, while clay adds additional load-carrying capacity and mass, which contributes to heat regulation, vibration damping and fire safety.

Although wood is a renewable natural resource, it must be reused if it is to be used sustainably in the construction industry. At present only 10% is reused, the Think Earth project will raise that to 90%. And clay which is a carbon sink, can be used say the scientists if you put in special biodegradable additives to prevent shrinkage.