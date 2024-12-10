Club 18-30 – the new fuel poor!

In the 80s there was a holiday firm based around the partying lifestyle of the 18-30 age group, however it appears today’s young people are more likely to cuddle a hot water bottle to keep warm.

New research from Cadent shows that young people are at growing risk of being a forgotten generation in the UK’s fuel poverty crisis. The study says anxiety is rising among those aged 18-30, with 71% now viewing heating as a luxury rather than a basic need.

Nearly 60% of young people are cutting energy use to save money, while half report being “really anxious” about their energy bills.

The financial strain is affecting every aspect of their lives, with some skipping family visits or delaying major milestones like buying a home.

Almost half (49%) have deprioritised sustainability due to the cost-of-living crisis, though many are consuming less energy simply because they can’t afford to.

Mark Belmega, Cadent’s Director of Sustainability commented: “The concerning stories, detailed in our report, demonstrate how critical the situation is for young people, though they’re often not thought about when it comes to energy anxiety and fuel poverty.”

YMCA works with Cadent on fuel poverty issues its CEO Denise Hatton added: “Young people are facing fuel poverty and tackling energy costs as much as anyone else. And it’s having a major adverse effect on their lives. At YMCA, we’ve seen first-hand the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.”