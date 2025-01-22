Energy bills – time for social tariff?

Energy bills have risen again, leaving nearly 90% of UK households as worried about their costs as they were last winter, according to new polling. So is it time for a special social tariff for the most vulnerable?

Despite a fall in wholesale prices, Ofgem raised its price cap in January, increasing the average annual bill by 1.2% to £1,738—up £21 from the previous cap. While this is lower than last year’s £1,928, the hike comes during a freezing January, with temperatures plunging to -18.9°C in Scotland.

The poll of 2,000 people by Strand Partners has reignited calls for a social tariff—a government-backed scheme to provide discounted energy for vulnerable households.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Different people mean different things by a social tariff. We have a sort of social tariff in its infancy if you like through the warm homes discount but I definitely think that part of what we need to be examining the case for and the ability for us to do in the years ahead is, if you like, a more fully fledged version of that.”

David Buttress, CEO of Ovo Energy, said he is “deeply concerned” about the poll’s findings. “A social tariff to provide discounted energy to the most vulnerable households should be implemented by the Government as a top priority.”

With millions struggling to afford heating, campaigners are urging immediate action before another winter crisis hits.